July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Kayak and brunch

By Eleni Philippou012

You’ve probably driven along the coast, swam in the seas of the island, and may even have explored the underwater world beneath by snorkelling. A guided event in late July offers adventurous souls a new way to view the sea – the chance to kayak around Cyprus’ coastline and top it off with a raw vegan breakfast.

Sea Kayak Cyprus and ΡΩ/Raw vegan cuisine are two organisations that belong to two different sectors. The first does sports, the latter is culinary yet they are joining forces to offer a different kind of activity on July 19. Bright and early on the day, starting at 8am a guided kayak paddle tour will take place around the limestone area at Governor’s beach, followed by a fresh, raw vegan breakfast by ΡΩ/RAW around 11am.

The team at Sea Kayak Cyprus will provide participants with tandem kayaks, equipment, a handling brief and will photo-document the fun. The equipment, tour, photos and breakfast are coved in the €32 participation fee.

Afterwards, hot, wet and sun-kissed paddlers will enjoy a raw vegan breakfast of tropical chia pudding, an oat mulberry bar and a purity cold press green juice. All of the meals prepared by RAW are sugar-free, gluten-free and of course raw vegan, meaning food that isn’t cooked.

“Our philosophy is to provide a conscious living and a conscious eating lifestyle,” says RAW, “which will contribute not only into becoming healthy individuals but to a healthy environment and a healthy Planet Earth. We use strictly vegan ingredients that do not need to be cooked and most importantly not processed like raw nuts, fresh fruits, dried fruits, raw powders, herbs and spices.”

To sign up for the event send a private message to the Facebook page of Sea Kayak Cyprus with the names of the participants, contact numbers and the preferred method of payment (Revolut or PayPal).

 

Sea Kayaking and Raw Vegan Breakfast

Guided kayaking tour, followed by vegan breakfast. July 19. Governor’s Beach. 8am-11am. €32



Related posts

Rialto’s World Music kicks off with Entelea concert

Eleni Philippou

Feature documentary on Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis

Eleni Philippou

July brings three new exhibitions

Eleni Philippou

Summer cinema in Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Oscar-nominated film to be screened next at Rialto Summer Cinema

Eleni Philippou

Da 5 Bloods: the persistent venom of conflict

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign