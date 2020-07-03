July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met office issues another yellow weather warning

By Annette Chrysostomou

The met office issued yet another yellow weather warning on Friday, warning temperatures will reach 40C inland. The alert is in place from 11am until 4pm.

It is forecast to be even hotter over the weekend, especially inland where temperatures will peak at 42C, significantly higher than what is normal for early July.

On Monday it will cool down noticeably.



