PwC Cyprus wins EU study to rethink healthcare

A joint team from PwC Cyprus and PwC Luxembourg has won an important study commissioned by the Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology of the European Commission (DG Connect) regarding the development and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in healthcare across the EU.
The study will help determine EU healthcare policy at a time when it is under pressure to respond to the novel coronavirus crisis. The solutions under consideration will help monitor and prevent disease spread.
Only by fundamentally rethinking our health and care systems can we ensure that they remain fit-for-purpose. The overarching vision is to obtain healthcare systems which promote health, prevent disease and provide patient-centred care that meets citizens’ needs. For this to be achieved, care systems need to be re-designed and re-organised and technology has a vital role to play in catalysing the change that is urgently required.
it will provide a major step forward in supporting and informing the EU policy initiatives to digitalise the provision of healthcare across the EU through leveraging Artificial Intelligence and big data technologies.
In this context, the study will engage a wide range of policy makers, Ministries of Health, technology solution companies, innovation hubs, universities and hospitals amongst other stakeholders. The key task is to produce a complete set of 27 country factsheets for all EU Member States, which will present in clear and structured way all relevant information on the development, adoption and use of AI and applications in healthcare in each EU Member State.
Dr Christina Orphanidou and Polys Dionysiou, who lead the respective AI and Healthcare teams of PwC Cyprus, will manage the engagement from the Cyprus side. Vassilios Vrachimis who is the Partner responsible for AI and healthcare will oversee the engagement from the PwC Cyprus side.