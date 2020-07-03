July 3, 2020

Ryanair launches seat sale to mark resumption of flights

To celebrate the resumption of flights from Cyprus on July 1, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99 one way for travel in August and September 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday on the ryanair.com website.

The sale includes more than 20 routes to destinations in Europe, Ryanir’s Chiara Ravara said.

“Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Ryanair on July1 resumed flights from Cyprus almost four months after they were grounded due to Covid-19 restrictions. A Paphos to Thessaloniki flight marked the first of Ryanair’s summer schedule for Cyprus on June 24, with the full schedule operating from July 1 across more than 20 routes to destinations such as Chania, Rome or Berlin.

“Following the lifting of travel restrictions, Cypriots can now look forward to planning a well-deserved summer getaway on the lowest fares and with the new health measures that Ryanair has rolled out as it ramps up operations this summer to protect the health and well-being of its crew and customers,” the Ryanair announcement said.



