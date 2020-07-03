July 3, 2020

Tax department launches digital portal

The Inland Revenue Department

The tax department on Friday announced the launch of a digital tax portal, giving access to their services online.

“Time consuming and bureaucratic procedures that up until now required the physical presence of citizens in district offices of the tax department can now be carried out through their computer or mobile, through the tax portal,” a statement said.

According to an announcement by the tax department, the public and businesses can use the portal to be directly notified of their debts and payments, submit their tax forms and use internet banking.

The portal can be accessed on https://taxportal.mof.gov.cy with the same logins used for TAXISnet.

Tax payments after September 1 this year will only be possible online and no longer be able to be made at district tax offices.



