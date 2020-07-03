July 3, 2020

Teenager reported missing since Monday

A 15-year-old teenager has been reported missing from his home since Monday, police said on Friday.

Nikita Kashtanov, from Russia is described as slim, about 1.90m with short, blonde hair and a ponytail.

When he last left the house he was wearing dark blue shorts and a multi-coloured shirt with a pattern of cat. He also carried a blue denim backpack.

Anyone with any information can call Limassol CID on 25 805057, the citizens hotline on 1460 or the closest police station.



