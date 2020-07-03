What’s Eaten Where: Venezuela

A tempestuous nation with a tumultuous past (and present: apparently there’s a never-ending lightning storm over the Catatumbo river!), Venezuela is South America’s fifth most populous country. And yet, conversely, it’s also a haven for wildlife. Considered to be one of just 17 ‘megadiverse’ nations on the planet, Venezuela’s vast savannahs, soaring mountains, and tropical islands are home to countless exotic species. Fortunately, all sorts of conservation measures are in place to ensure the glorious flora and fauna remain safe: 53.9 per cent of the country’s territory is protected – more than any other nation, and almost quadruple the global average.
It’s certainly not all sweetness and light, however. Venezuela is among the top five most deadly countries for drivers, with 37.2 road deaths per 100,000 inhabitants each year; it has the second highest number of gun-related deaths in the world; and its capital, Caracas, has the worst murder rate of any major city, at almost 120 per 100,000 residents per year.
But on to happier things, such as arepa, cachapa and hallaca. The first is probably the nation’s most famous dish: a cornmeal cake which is variously grilled, baked or fried. Common across the continent, the Venezuelan variation is usually split and filled with cheese, fish, beef or chicken, or enjoyed as a side to a meal of shredded beef, black beans and white cheese: a sort of substitute for bread, but much tastier.
The second, cachapa, is another corn-based confection. A thick pancake that’s a breakfast favourite and ubiquitous at roadside stalls, cachapa is most often enjoyed folded around a large piece of cheese and served either sweet with cream and jam, or savoury – accompanied by a spot of fried pork.
And then there’s the hallaca – less of a dish and more of an event. Traditionally served over the Christmas season, this corn dough concoction is stuffed with a stew of beef, pork, or chicken, and raisins, capers and olives. The whole is then folded in plantain leaves, tied with string, and boiled to produce a heavy, hearty meal that’s enjoyed by everyone.