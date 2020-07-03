July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Will politically exposed persons ever be exposed?

By Rosie Charalambous080

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • More dithering in the House of Representatives about Politically Exposed Persons and non-performing loans as a new committee is formed to tackle the issue – but will they?
  • Mature trees in Cyprus are being felled indiscriminately to make way for new developments and roads

Also available HERE

 



