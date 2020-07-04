July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

Beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Copacabana, Ipanema, Leblon and Tijuca

By CM Guest Columnist0443

Air Pano VR travels to one of the most famous and interesting cities of the world is Rio-de-Janeiro. In this episode we will visit the beaches of Ipanema, Copacabana, Leblon, Tijuca and tell you what made them so popular. 



Related posts

360° Explore the ancient Acropolis in Athens

CM Guest Columnist

360° Travel inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

CM Guest Columnist

Warao Indians. Orinoco Delta, Venezuela

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual travel to the Buckingham Palace

CM Guest Columnist

VR – The Great Wall of China

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual travel to New York, USA. City of Skyscrapers

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign