July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Bottas pips Hamilton for pole in Austria

By Reuters News Service053
Mercedes, racing in black livery, locked out the front row for a record-equalling 65th time

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix with six-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row.

The front row lockout was a record-equalling 65th for champions Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, winner of the past two Austrian Grands Prix, qualified third with McLaren’s Lando Norris starting fourth.



Related posts

Trossard strike gives Brighton 1-0 win at Norwich

Reuters News Service

Messi unwilling to renew Barca contract – report

Reuters News Service

Apollon footballer Denic tests positive for coronavirus

Evie Andreou

Djokovic, wife Jelena test negative for COVID-19

Reuters News Service

Cyprus rugby online awards ceremony

Peter Antoniou

Packed schedule with nine games over the weekend

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign