July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ten businesses booked

By Staff Reporter0730

Police booked 10 businesses during the past 24 hours for violating measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

In total 487 checks were carried out in all districts, police said.

Checks were also carried out for traffic violations with 150 people booked. Of these 43 cases concerned speeding and 29 driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police officers also seized two vehicles.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Three new cases, one of them a player for Apollon

Evie Andreou

Warnings over high temperatures and extreme fire risk (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Why recycling is everyone’s responsibility

.

President says government not bugging former advisor

Evie Andreou

Safety warning after grenade found in garden

Evie Andreou

RuNicosia: enjoying the most simple sport out there

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign