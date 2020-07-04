July 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Three new cases, one of them a player for Apollon

Three new coronavirus cases were detected on Saturday, the health ministry said.

One of them concerns a person who arrived from abroad three days ago and the other two are contacts of a person who tested positive late last month who had arrived from the US.

The total number of cases is now at 1,002. In total 1,699 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.

The health ministry confirmed that one of the new cases detected on Saturday is Apollon football club’s player Djordje Denic from Serbia, who tested positive after arriving from Belgrade. Denic arrived from Serbia three days ago.

The other two people were tested on the initiative of their employer after two of their colleagues tested positive on June 29 and 30. Those cases concern a person who arrived from the US .

 

 

 





