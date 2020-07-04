July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Rugby

Cyprus rugby online awards ceremony

By Peter Antoniou073
The Cyprus national rugby team, also known as the Mouflons

Following an indifferent season that came to an abrupt end, the Cyprus national rugby side is pushing for another promotion to the Rugby Europe Trophy Division, which would have been the highest level of achievement in their history.

This unfortunately was not to be; however, it promises to be an interesting 20/21 season ahead.

To recap on the events that have occurred and to recognise the achievements of the coaching staff and players, the Cyprus Rugby Federation invite you to join their online awards ceremony celebrating the Cyprus Rugby Federation’s 2019-20 season.

The ceremony on Saturday July 4 will be presented by Marcus Holden, with presentations for awards such as Players Player of the Year and Try of the Year, plus speeches by the captains, head coach and president.

Zoom webinar access details will be emailed prior to the start of the event.

Please note that the event starts at 20:00 Cyprus time / 18:00 UK time.

It promises to be a fun evening full of familiar rugby characters and a memorable event to end an unusual season!

Head to cyprus-rugby.com/events-tickets to buy your tickets and be automatically entered into our competition to win a season ticket or a Cyprus Rugby top!



