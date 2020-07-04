July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Diamantis’ “Agony V” – with A. G. Leventis Gallery

By CM Guest Columnist018
“During the same year, 1968, Diamantis also completed “Agony V”. This is a variation of the central female fi gure, with the child in her arms, from the first work of the series, Agony I, at the feet of which the painter has now placed a curled-up goat that appears to be writhing in pain. For this new idea, Diamantis created three preliminary drawings dating back to 1965. In this painting, the female figure takes on monumental dimensions, occupying the entire surface of the canvas, as well as multiple suggestive possibilities. This is the ultimate symbol of the polysemy of maternity. Her grand, Mannerist, Baroque movement exudes particular drama and intensity.”
– Dr. Eleni S. Nikita, From the catalogue of the exhibition “Agonies – Diamantis”
Agony V, 1968,
acrylic on canvas,
128.5 x 77.5 cm,
Alecos Diamantis Collection


Related posts

QA – Learn the guitar with Ramzi Mikhail from A.mus.d

CM Guest Columnist

Virtual travel into Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Arles room”

CM Guest Columnist

Agony IV from the collection “Agonies – Diamantis” – A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

From the catalogue of the exhibition “Agonies – Diamantis”, by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Agony II by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Agonies Diamantis by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign