July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Warnings over high temperatures and extreme fire risk (Updated)

By Evie Andreou01175

The met office on Saturday afternoon issued an orange warning of high temperatures on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius inland, 34C in the mountains, 32C on the west coast and around 34C in the other coastal areas.

The warning covers Sunday 1pm to 5pm.

Authorities also issued a red alert on Saturday over the severe risk of forest fires due to high temperatures.

The forestry department said that there was high risk of forest fires and raised the alert level to red. It called on the public to avoid any activity that could cause fire.

A gradual drop could occur on Monday and Tuesday.

The forestry department urged members of the public to immediately call 1407 or 112 (Fire Service) if they see smoke or fire.

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Three new cases, one of them a player for Apollon

Evie Andreou

Why recycling is everyone’s responsibility

.

President says government not bugging former advisor

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Ten businesses booked

Staff Reporter

Safety warning after grenade found in garden

Evie Andreou

RuNicosia: enjoying the most simple sport out there

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign