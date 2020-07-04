July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President says government not bugging former advisor

By Evie Andreou0718
Former Presidential advisor Makarios Droushiotis

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday that the government is not monitoring former presidential advisor Makarios Droushiotis who said his phone and computer had been bugged for the past three years.

He did not dismiss, however, Droushiotis’ claims that he may be being monitored by outside actors.

Outspoken journalist and author Droushiotis said last month that his telephone calls, messages, and movement have been monitored for three years with signs showing that the intervention was from Cyprus. He said he wrote two letters to the president, and that Anastasiades responded to the first letter saying he would get back to him but never did.

Anastasiades told daily Kathimerini that the issue was delicate and that there may be international elements. He did not elaborate.

The president said Droushiotis did sent him two letters expressing his concerns and that after receiving the first one, he contacted his former associate and told him that the case ought to be reported to the police and that he gave instructions to the police chief and secret service KYP to investigate.

“Nothing was found,” Anastasiades told the daily.

The president said that after Droushiotis sent him the second letter with more evidence, he urged him to go to the police or the attorney general.

“For him to protest, means that he has found something, but I want to confirm this: there is no question of the Cypriot authorities monitoring or interfering with his records,” the president said.

“I stressed that I will be by his side and closely monitor the course of investigations,” he said.

He added that he has given clear instructions to KYP to never even think of monitoring anyone.

“KYP is for the security of the state and they are doing an excellent job,” he added.

Anastasiades said he fully supported Droushiotis.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Three new cases, one of them a player for Apollon

Evie Andreou

Warnings over high temperatures and extreme fire risk (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Why recycling is everyone’s responsibility

.

Apollon footballer Denic tests positive for coronavirus

Evie Andreou

Dietitians urge public to only use services of licensed experts

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Ten businesses booked

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign