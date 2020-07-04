July 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Safety warning after grenade found in garden

By Evie Andreou0839

Police on Saturday urged people to immediately alert authorities if they come across suspicious items after a grenade was found in the yard of a house in the Larnaca district.

According to the police, the grenade was found on Friday afternoon, and the person who located it had moved it to a different location.

“Although in an oxidized state, the defensive grenade with improvised explosive device was very dangerous, prompting police bomb squad members to take it to a safe open area and destroy it with a controlled explosion,” police said.

Given Friday’s incident, police said, “we call on members of the public not to touch or move suspicious items.”

Police said anyone finding what appear to be explosive devices should step away and call the police at 199 or 1460 or the nearest police station.

 

 



