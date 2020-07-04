July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

Tornado VR experience

By CM Guest Columnist

This is the 360 version of a room-scale VR experience we created for the HTC VIVE. This experience places you inside inside a home that is in the path of an F2 Tornado. The experience was programmed with the Unity game engine and powered by a Nvidia 1080ti. All the simulations were done in Houdini.



