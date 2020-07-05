July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Britain puts $10 million into study on long term effects of Covid-19

By Reuters News Service088
People follow social distancing markings as they cross Lambeth Bridge in London

Britain is putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 has been observed to cause many health impacts for some patients beyond immediate respiratory issues, but with other infected people asymptomatic, the workings of the virus are not fully understood.

“As we continue our fight against this global pandemic, we are learning more and more about the impact the disease can have, not only on immediate health, but longer-term physical and mental health too,” health minister Matt Hancock said.

The Department of Health said 10,000 people would take part in the study, which is being led by the University of Leicester and hospitals in the city.

Lung and blood samples of the patients will be taken and they will also be assessed by advanced imaging, and the findings will be used to develop new forms of personalised treatment.



Related posts

Prime Minister Johnson and Prince Charles lead birthday tributes to Britain’s health service

Reuters News Service

Croatia holds election amid sharp economic downturn, rising coronavirus infections

Reuters News Service

Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

Reuters News Service

India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks

Reuters News Service

One of two Seattle protesters hit by car dies, other in ICU

Reuters News Service

Russian Orthodox Church says ‘unacceptable’ to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign