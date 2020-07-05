July 5, 2020

Coronavirus: One case recorded on Sunday

One new case of coronavirus was detected on Sunday, the ministry of health side, from a total of 1,445 tests.

This brings the total number of cases in Cyprus to 1,003.

The new case is a person who was to be admitted to a reception centre for refugees, who has already been taken to the Eden Wellness centre to be looked after.

The one positive result was from 216 tests taken as part of the ongoing programme of referrals from GPs and the checking of certain groups through public health.

Other tests carried out on Sunday which recorded no positive cases were:

226 from the 10,000 workers who returned to their jobs during the second and third phases of the relaxation of measures

8 tests from contact tracing of already identified cases

92 tests taken on private initiative

699 tests taken among repatriates and arrivals from overseas

184 tests from the microbiology labs at general hospitals

20 tests from people who work at the courts

One person remains in Famagusta general hospital being treated for coronavirus.



