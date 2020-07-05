July 5, 2020

Coronavirus: One new case reported in the north

One new case of coronavirus was reported in the north on Saturday, ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli said.

The case was found among 889 tests and refers to a Turkish national who arrived by plane.

The case is the fifth in recent days after months of no cases. The total of cases in the north is 113 of which four people have died.



