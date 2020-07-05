July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for driving on highway at 187km/hr

By Katy Turner01283

A 21-year-old was arrested on Saturday night for driving at 187 km/hr on the highway near Kofinou.

According to the police he was stopped in an area where the speed limit is 100km/hr.

The 21-year-old was arrested and taken to the police station where he was charged in writing to appear in court at a later date.

Meanwhile in the Famagusta district two teenagers were involved in traffic accidents.

The two, aged 17 and 15, in separate incidents were driving without a licence and without insurance when they crashed into other vehicles.

Both teenagers were injured and were taken to hospital where they were kept in for treatment.



Related posts

Papadopoulos: Anastasiades couldn’t stand for third term even if he wanted to

Katy Turner

Remand renewed for man in fake cheques case worth millions

Katy Turner

Police urge motorcyclists to wear helmets

Katy Turner

‘Changes to audit service not needed, disallowed by Constitution’ (update 2)

Katy Turner

Memorials held for those killed in Mari blast

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: One new case reported in the north

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign