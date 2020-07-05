July 5, 2020

Papadopoulos: Anastasiades couldn’t stand for third term even if he wanted to

By Katy Turner
President Nicos Anastasiades

With a Tweet President of Diko Nikolas Papadopoulos said President Nicos Anastasiades could not stand for a third term even if he wanted to.

Papsdopoulos was responding after Anastasiades said in an interview published in Kathemerini on Sunday that he wanted to be clear he would not be standing for president in the election in 2023.

“The political decision of the President not to stand for a third term is respected. Of course, even if he wanted to, he cannot, since Article 40 (e) of the Constitution forbids it, and contrary to what is being discussed, there is no question of retroactivity,” Papadopoulos tweeted.

In December 2019 the House plenum passed a bill changing the constitution so that the positions of President and Vice President could only be held for two terms.

The proposal was filed by leader of the Citizens’ Alliance, Giorgos Lillikas.

Anastasiades was first elected in 2013 and won a second term in 2018.



