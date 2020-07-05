July 5, 2020

Remand renewed for man in fake cheques case worth millions

A 63-year-old man involved in a case of forged payments worth millions of euro on Sunday had his remand renewed for a further five days.

He is the husband of a 49-year-old woman also being held on remand who is the accountant of a group of companies.

The man was arrested for the alleged issuance of 19 forged company cheques worth a total of 20,000 euro.

On Friday the woman’s 73-year-old father was also remanded after investigation showed 50 forged cheques in his name totalling 60,105 euro which were deposited in his personal bank account.

All three have remained tight lipped on any involvement and say they will have their say in court.

On Wednesday the fourth remand against the woman runs out while police continue to questions numerous witnesses in a case that involves 4.5 million taken under false pretences.



