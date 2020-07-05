Tzatziki, the real Greek style | Tonia Buxton

July 5, 2020

Ingredients:

4 cloves of garlic- grated or minced 🧄

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 cucumber 🥒

1 tbsp lemon juice or white vinegar 🍋

500g Greek yoghurt

3 tbsp freshly chopped mint or dill Salt 🧂

Method:

1) Crush the garlic into the oil with a pinch of salt, and leave to infuse

2) Coarsely grate the cucumber. Place into a colander, salt lightly and leave to drain for 30 minutes

3) Stir the garlic & olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar into the yoghurt. Squeeze the cucumber very well and add it in. Allow to sit for a couple of hours.

4) Just before serving, season to taste, add more vinegar and oil if necessary as well as the mint or dill. (You can use dried herbs instead as well.)

5) Garnish with an extra drizzle of olive oil and olives.



