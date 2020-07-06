July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

360° Virtual Tour: One day in Venice

By CM Guest Columnist

Venice is definitely one-of-a-kind.

Where else would you find a city on the water? Its location gives it a unique and a bit mysterious character. And it is also very romantic due to the ever-present bridges and churches. The city centre makes you feel like a time traveller travelling back in time to the époque of Casanova – probably the very best-known citizen of Venice.

If you’re lucky enough to visit the city during the carnivals, you will be up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And don’t forget to stop by in one of the many restaurants to taste the exquisite local cuisine.

Find out more about Venice on Sygic Travel Trip Planner with detailed info and map: https://travel.sygic.com/en/list/what…

Planning a trip to Venice? We have lots of 360 videos for you: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

We hope that our videos will inspire you to visit this beautiful city personally.

Should you be interested in licensing our videos, contact us at [email protected] or visit https://orbitian.media/.



