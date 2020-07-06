July 6, 2020

Celebration of Marc Chagall’s birthday with A. G. Leventis Gallery

‘My art needed Paris, like a tree needs water, otherwise it would have withered’ – Marc Chagall
On this day, July 6th, 1887, Marc Chagall was born in Vitebsk, Belarus.
Marc Chagall, whose birth name was Moishe Segal, was born into a religious Jewish family. In 1907, he left his childhood home for St. Petersburg to study art. Three years later he went to Paris, to continue his studies, where he discovered the works of Paul Gauguin, Paul Cézanne and Vincent van Gogh. In 1914, he returned to Russia and stayed until 1922 due to World War I. During his stay in Russia he worked mainly on the decor of the State Jewish Theatre in Moscow. However, it was his disagreements with the Suprematists that led him return to Paris. During the following years, Chagall travelled extensively in Europe and America, where he found refuge during World War II. After the war, he returned to France, where he stayed until his death.
The tremendous individuality of Marc Chagall makes his work instantly recognizable and universally admired. Although he lived during the time of the development of many modern artistic movements such as Cubism, Fauvism, Surrealism, and Expressionism, Chagall invented his own unique style. His unique style and often autobiographical subjects blended with images from Jewish folklore and legend and created an imaginary symbolic world which was dominated by bright colours. Chagall’s art work was an expression of his own unique vision of the world. ‘An animal’, Chagall tells us, ‘can sometimes assume the form of an object. Another object can bring to mind a bunch of flowers, while an actual bouquet is transfigured into a house.’ Thus, interpreting Chagall’s work is always a challenge.
To celebrate his birth day, we have chosen the artwork ‘Les Fiancés au Bouquet / Engaged Couple with Bouquet’, oil on canvas, from the Paris Collection of the A. G. Leventis Gallery.


