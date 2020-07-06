July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case

By Evie Andreou01049

One new coronavirus case was announced by the health ministry on Monday, concerning a person who arrived from the US through Germany on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, it concerns a Cypriot citizen who was tested upon his arrival in Cyprus.

He has been in self-isolation since the day he arrived. His contacts are being traced, the ministry said.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,004. In total 1,259 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours.

 

 

 

 



