Customs seize hundreds of items, impose fines

The customs department said Monday it had seized 21,380 cigarettes, 25.8kg of rolling tobacco, 230 cigars, 400 Heets and 14 vehicles between June 1-30.

They also seized 1,496 pieces of clothing, footwear, wallets and bags.

Protective, masks, thermometers, sunglasses, medicines, dairy products, electronic devices, electronic cigarettes and electronic cigarette accessories were also seized.

None of the items had taxes and duties paid.

Customs did not say where the items were seized.

A number of the cases have been settled out of court, paying a total of €53,235.



