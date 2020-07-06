July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Business News

Cyprus retail trade drops 30.3% in April

By Source: Cyprus News Agency077
Services and retail trade

Cyprus retail trade declined by 30.3 per cent in April from the previous month, according to figures from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. From the previous year,  the drop was 25.5 per cent.

In May 2020, when Member States began easing the COVID-19 containment measures, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 17.8 per cent in the euro area and by 16.4 per cent in the EU, compared with April 2020, In April 2020, the retail trade volume decreased by 12.1 per cent in the euro area and by 11.4 per cent in the EU. In May 2020 compared with May 2019, the calendar adjusted retail sales index decreased by 5.1 per cent in the euro area and by 4.2 per cent in the EU.

In the euro area in May 2020, compared with April 2020, the volume of retail trade increased by 38.4 per cent for automotive fuels, by 34.5 per cent for non-food products and by 2.2 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco. In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 31.9 per cent for automotive fuels, by 30.2 per cent for non-food products and by 2.1 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco. It can be noted that the volume of retail trade in textiles, clothing and footwear rose by 147.0 per cent in the euro area and by 130.7 per cent in the EU. The volume of retail trade increased in all Member States for which data are available, except in Bulgaria, where it remained unchanged. The highest increases were registered in Luxembourg (+28.6 per cent), France (+25.6 per cent) and Austria (+23.3 per cent).



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion stock deal, expands food-delivery reach

Reuters News Service

EU begins crackdown on shipping emissions

Gina Agapiou

UK auditors face game-changing restructuring

Andrew Rosenbaum

24,000 UK retail jobs lost this year

Andrew Rosenbaum

World shares rally to 4-week highs as investors bet on China revival

Reuters News Service

Sterling falls vs euro, steady vs dollar; Chancellor’s support measures in focus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign