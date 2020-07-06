July 6, 2020

Fourth suspect arrested over attack on woman and burglary

Police on Monday arrested a 63-year-old man from Paphos in connection with the attack and robbery of a 66-year-old woman from Limassol on June 28.

This is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the case.

Three more suspects were arrested and remanded last week.

The case concerns the attack on the woman and burglary in her Limassol apartment on June 28 by two men.  The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition with head and body injuries. Her condition is improving, police said.

The robbers took cash, jewellery and other valuable items and fled in a car driven by a third person waiting for them outside.

 



