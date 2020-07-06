July 6, 2020

Limassol businesses given chance to make own proposal over disputed road works

By Peter Michael00
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos (centre) listening to the complaints of business owners in the area on Monday

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Monday Limassol shop owners on Nicos and Despina Pattichi street can present their own proposals for road works in the area, to avoid losing business.

The plan proposed by the transport ministry includes the construction of a traffic island, which shop owners said will ruin business for them, as parking spaces on the road are limited.

Karousos said he ‘will not make discounts on road safety’, but the owners can come to a meeting of the traffic studies agency on Friday to present their own proposals.

“Since there is an alternative proposal and since they claim they have not been heard during the public consultation [on the matter], we will give them the opportunity to present an alternative proposal,” he said.

Last month, the ministry said the construction aims to reduce the number of fatal and serious traffic accidents on the street.

Shop owners warned in May they will oppose the road works “using both legal and other means”.

They suggest installing speed bumps where there are pedestrian crossings, pruning trees which block the vision of drivers, improving road lighting, placing traffic signals and camera and increasing patrols.

In addition, they demand that a single yellow line be placed along the road on both sides to allow the short-term parking of suppliers and consumers, as well as the immediate allocation of parking spaces.

The contract for the creation of the traffic island was signed in May and construction is scheduled to start in about two weeks.



