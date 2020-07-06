July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Liverpool fans in Cyprus plan celebration

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0482
Liverpool football club recently sealed their first title in 30 years after Manchester City’s loss to Chelsea on June, 25.
A "Champions" scarf is seen on the statue of Bill Shankly after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions

The Liverpudlian club’s global fanbase has reacted accordingly, with celebrations and parties taking place in many countries around the world.

This includes Cyprus, where supporters’ club ‘Liverpool FC Cyprus Fans’ have arranged for a celebratory gathering during Liverpool’s fixture against Brighton Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The supporters’ club released a statement with all the details:

“Liverpool FC Cyprus Fans are celebrating our team’s first title in 30 years!

You are welcome to join us at bar-restaurant ‘Brothers Bar & Grill’ on Larnaca avenue at Aglantzia, Nicosia, on Wednesday, July 8, at any time after 7:30 PM. The game between Liverpool and Brighton will be televised at 10:15 PM.

We have received the establishment’s blessings to celebrate accordingly, with banners, flags and chants. We have also secured discounted prices on all food and drinks throughout the event. Some small prizes will also be given through a raffle.

Everyone is welcome, however, we kindly ask for people to let us know in advance by calling 22337023 or 95130969 for reservations at the earliest opportunity. This will allow for better planning and coordination of the event.

More details can be found on our Facebook page.

We would like to remind people that our group has no affiliation with any organized group or club, be it in terms of similar events or their online activity.”



