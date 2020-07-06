July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Over 1,100 drivers booked at the weekend

By Andria Kades00

Over 1,100 drivers were booked over the weekend, with about half being for speeding, police said on Monday.

Between Friday and Sunday, police checked 633 vehicles and 680 individuals. Of the 1,100 people were booked 582 cases concerned speeding.

In total, 60 bookings were related to drunk driving.

Police also offered roadside assistance in 56 instances over the three days.

The bookings and checks are part of a nationwide attempt to clampdown on bad driving and instill a feeling of road safety, police said.



