Polis Chrysochous: The most popular area for holidays and seaside properties

The beautiful and picturesque seaside town of Polis Chrysochous situated on the edge of the Akamas peninsula is the new adored destination in Cyprus, chosen this year by both local and foreign tourists and investors, mainly for its sandy beaches, its stunning natural environment, its hospitality and great history combined with its mythological connection to the Goddess Aphrodite.

Wander through its traditional paths and discover its hidden treasures, its sandy golden beaches and crystal-clear waters that are calm and shallow.

Directly next to the port and the marina in Latchi, the Leptos Group has created “Latchi Beach Villas“, a project of elegant luxury homes on a sandy beach literally on the sea.

Polis Beach Villas”, another exclusive project of holiday homes just 100 meters from the beach, is located in a fantastic area near the most popular camping site in Cyprus.

Within walking distance of the proposed Limni Resort golf course, one can choose ready-made traditional seaside homes at “Argaka Beach Villas” or apartments, maisonettes and villas at “Akamantis Gardens”, which represent the group’s latest offer in the area for this summer.

Sunny days with the crescendo of the waves and cool moonlit nights, present the ideal location for relaxation whilst endless activities guarantee an exclusive lifestyle by the sea.

These unique coastal developments by the Leptos Group are adjacent to the enchanting Akamas Peninsula and Fontana Amoroza and blue lagoon, as well as the outstanding beauty of Paphos forest the largest state forest in Cyprus.



