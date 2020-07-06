The dance world returns… at a distance

Similar to the rest of the arts and culture world that is picking up again after the lockdown, the local dance scene is warming up even though performances as we know them are yet to return to their full extent. Nonetheless, events, festivals and shows are on the horizon.

Dance House Lemesos will host the 11th Open House Festival of dance and performance on October 2-4 this year. “After the global cultural lockdown,” says Dance House, “we are back supporting the live performative experience! We promise to organise a festival programme that consists of works by both local and international artists and that will comply with all the safety measures.” So far, the dates and promise to deliver are all the details we have about the festival’s 11th edition but a programme is expected soon.

Also coming up in October is the No_Body festival, happening at a distance on October 24 and 25. Dance House Lefkosia and Dance Gate Lefkosia are now accepting entries for new or existing works. Taking into account the return to a certain normality as a result of the pandemic, the festival is branding itself as No_Body Festival | At a Distance which takes into account two main parameters:

– The works that the applicants will apply with may have to do with the experiences of the last months during and after the pandemic.

– The presentation will take place on stage, taking into account the established epidemiological safety protocols. The stage will remain the main axis of presentation of the new or existing works at the performance space of the Dancehouse Lefkosia. Details of the festival and the application process can be found on the DancehouseLefkosia website.

Until then, Dance House Lemesos is holding a dance event on Friday with the participants of the artistic residency programme Moving the New 2020, who will share the progress of their research by presenting material. This will be followed by a discussion and moderated feedback session between spectators and creators, which will be coordinated by the programme’s mentor, Rodia Vomvolou. The purpose of First Look is the exchange and interaction between artists, their research process and the audience. Entrance is free with the event starting at 8.30pm but reservations required so interested viewers are advised to book via [email protected] or 25 340618.

Amidst all this, Dance House also has an open call for a research programme until July 8. People from various artistic, scientific and professional backgrounds are invited to collaborate for one day, to work in duets and research on a topic of their choice.

Just like in 2019, this year the One Day Express Lab will also be presented online. With this open call, Dance House Lemesos is looking for participants who live or work in Cyprus and are willing to experiment with various art forms and other disciplines. The outcome of this collaboration will be presented as a digital performance that will last 10 minutes maximum on July 18 or 25.

You can apply by sending your biographical note at [email protected] until July 8 (12:00 pm) with the subject ODEL/Application. Please note the date that is suitable for you by selecting between July 18 and 25 of July (or both).

Dance House Lemesos

Tel: 25-340618, dancehouse.com.cy





