July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The days of the UK ruling education are over

The University of Cyprus

There are alternatives to UK university education – France and Germany are fee free for EU member states, Holland offers many different courses in English at 2,000 euro fees annually.

The days of England ruling education are over. Look around Europe and see what’s on offer before deciding.

Cyprus has a wide range of universities worth consideration.

The new normal will demand change to long established habits. All is not lost. If anything, there is much to gain from changing old habits, which have been dying since Brexit.

GJA

No deal possible over English university fee hike



