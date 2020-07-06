July 6, 2020

Though approved, ferry service still a way off, Pilidou says

By Andria Kades00
Outgoing shipping minister Natasa Pilidou

Cyprus has improved its image as a shipping centre, boosted its digital services, is proceeding with blue growth, has simplified its ship registration procedure and boosted its competitiveness, deputy shipping minister Natasa Pilidou said on Monday.

In a press conference reviewing the past two and a half years since she took on the role of the island’s first deputy minister for shipping, Pilidou outlined some of her ministry’s biggest achievements, as she is prepared to leave the helm of the ministry and take the government’s energy portfolio.

Cyprus’ shipping tax system was re-approved at EU level for another 10 years and “this development ensures a sense of stability and trust in the shipping industry,” Pilidou said.

A major achievement was having €6m funding for the ferry system between Cyprus and Greece approved.

Talks were ongoing with the European Commission’s competition authorities since July 2019 and after a year, the EU agreed to determine the ferry links as a service of general interest and therefore able to have government funding behind it.

“We are particularly pleased over this positive development,” Pilidou said.

Though an important step has been taken, there is still a long way ahead, she added, and the next step is having an open tender competition.

The funding will only cover the cost of travel for passengers and not cargo so as to ensure companies are not overcompensated. The concession will be for three years with a right to renew for another three years.

The service will be operated with a RoPax ferry allowing passengers to go onboard as well as their cars and cargo. It will be departing from Limassol or Larnaca port towards Piraeus with possibly an in-between stop.

Between May and September the ferry will be offered once a week and once every two weeks between October and April.

The ministry’s goal “is to strengthen Cyprus’ connectivity with mainland Europe. Currently, the only means of transport available to and from Cyprus is air transport,” Pilidou said.



