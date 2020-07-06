July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two bird trappers caught in separate incidents

By Peter Michael00
File photo: A robin caught in a mist net

Police caught two men on Monday attempting to catch wild birds in the Paphos area.

In the first instance, police fined a 34-year-old man €2,000, after they caught him near Ayios Georgios village, Paphos with a net in his car.

According to police, the net was seized as evidence, and the man was taken to the police station in Kouklia, where he was fined.

Police in Ineia caught another 42-year-old man, after receiving a tip.  They stopped is vehicle on the Eso Piyi-Ineia road, where they found 15 live birds and a net.

The net was seized as evidence, and the birds were set free after being photographed by police.

The 42-year-old was charged, and a court date is due to be set, police said.



