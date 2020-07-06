July 6, 2020

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion stock deal, expands food-delivery reach

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday offered to buy Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, looking to expand its reach in the food-delivery services arena while more people order at home due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Uber, under pressure as its core ride-hailing business reels from lockdowns across the globe, offered a premium of about 10 per cent on Postmates’ last valuation of $2.4 billion. Postmates in September raised $225 million in a private fundraising round.

Uber currently estimates that it will issue about 84 million shares of common stock for 100 per cent of the fully diluted equity of Postmates, the company said in a statement.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, and stockholders representing a majority of Postmates’ outstanding shares have committed to support the transaction, it added.

Postmates operates in 4,200 U.S. cities delivering food and other products from restaurants and stores to customers’ doorstep. One of the many taglines reads – “Have chips but no guac? Postmate it.” Founded in 2011, Postmates was one of the first food delivery companies to enable customers in the US with an app.

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Postmates accounted for 8 per cent of the U.S. meal delivery market in May, with its biggest rival DoorDash leading with a 44 per cent market share, according to analytics firm Second Measure. Postmates raised $2.4 billion from investors last year, but did not manage to go public.

The takeover would help Uber gain ground against the privately-held DoorDash. While Postmates hasn’t kept pace with DoorDash, it maintains a strong position in Los Angeles and the American Southwest, both of which could be valuable to Uber Eats.

The move comes only weeks after Uber abandoned its plan to buy Grubhub Inc through its Uber Eats business. The U.S. online food delivery company was acquired in June by Just Eat Takeaway.com in a $7.3 billion deal.

 



