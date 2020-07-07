July 7, 2020

12 flights in and out of Paphos on Tuesday 

By Constantinos Iacovides

Twelve flights in total are to be carried out today at Paphos airport, according to Hermes Airports.

The flights are expected to arrive from Bucharest, Budapest, Chania, Thessaloniki, London Stansted and Tel Aviv and return.

Protective measures against the virus are still being implemented by the airport while passengers and staff are urged to wear masks, wash their hands and keep their distance.

Only passengers and staff can enter the airport after a temperature check at the entrance and the use of a protective mask is mandatory in all areas of the building.

Hand sanitiser dispensers have been placed throughout the airport for everyone to use regularly during their time in the airport. The airport is also being regularly decontaminated using specialised equipment and cleaning materials.

According to Hermes Airports, it is possible that more destinations could be added to the flight programme in the coming weeks should the conditions allow it.

The addition of new flight destinations planned by airlines, will be considered based on the demand and the epidemiological conditions both in Cyprus and abroad, Hermes said.

Flights at Paphos airport are expected to gradually increase during July and August while more destinations including the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Greece, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are expected to be available to travelers.



