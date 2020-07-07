Aphrodite Hills serves up first Padel tennis courts in Cyprus

The opening of the first Padel tennis courts in Cyprus took place on Sunday. These are the first Padel courts on the island and are located at the Tennis Academy of Aphrodite Hills Resort.
Amongst the distinguished guests was the President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation Andreas Michaelides, Leontios Tselepos, member of the Board of Directors of the CSO, Pantelis Neos who addressed a greeting on behalf of the Cyprus Tennis Federation, as well as Christoforos Papachristoforou, Invel Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Vice President and Chairman of Prodea Investment Committee, owners of Aphrodite Hills Resort.
The Padel tennis official opening took place in between matches of the Pancyprian tennis tournament which is currently taking place at the Resort until July 11, 2020.
Padel is an exciting combination of tennis, squash and racketball. In Spain and in Latin American countries where it begun,Ppadel is played by millions of athletes and global tournaments attract thousands of spectators.
George Misirlis, CEO of Aphrodite Hills Resort said in his speech that “tourism is a central pillar of development, and in these difficult times, Aphrodite Hills Resort is rightfully claiming the title of sports tourism destination. With Padel, golf, tennis, horse riding, football, and a sports rehabilitation centre, the Resort preserves and upgrades the tourist product of our island”.
Michaelides expressed his satisfaction about the Group’s initiative to create the new sports facilities. While referring to the establishment of the Sports Tourism Committee of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, he stated that “the Cyprus Sports Organisation ranks very high in its strategic planning, its continuous promotion, constantly consolidating healthy active options.”
He also stated that the development of the tourism and sports sectors, which are very important for our country, are a key priority of the government as well.
The Tennis Academy coaches demonstrated Padel tennis techniques and after that, the guests had the exciting opportunity to test their skills in the new game.