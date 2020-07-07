Cyprus’ stimulus measures are expected to support employment and household incomes and help businesses to continue investing and maintaining their capacity, thus somewhat mitigating the severe impact on domestic demand.
This is also reflected in a robust increase in public consumption.
Despite Cyprus’ solid economic growth, the global Covid-19 outbreak slowed the growth by 0,8 per cent year-on-year, reflecting a significant fall in external demand for goods and tourism.
However, according to the European Economic Forecast, real GDP is forecast to recover in 2021 by 5¼ per cent from its 7¾ per cent contract in 2020.
The contribution of net exports to GDP growth is set to be significantly negative in 2020 and to turn positive in 2021, albeit not recovering fully to its pre-pandemic levels.
Headline inflation is expected to turn positive again in 2021, at 0.8 per cent, reflecting the recovery of energy prices and services. In 2020, is forecast to fall to -0.5 per cent from the positive 0,5 per cent last year. Core inflation is expected to fall by 0.2 per cent in 2020 and to edge up moderately in 2021.
Tourism, the main pillar of Cyprus’ economy, has been severely affected and is not expected to fully recover in 2021. Tourist arrivals and revenues decreased by 46,5 per cent and 52,4 per cent respectively in the first quarter of 2020 (year-on-year). The travel restrictions in place throughout the second quarter, had a severe impact on the sector. Further prolongation of the travel restrictions from the UK and Russia – Cyprus’ main tourist markets – could have a strong negative effect.
Even if the expected gradual recovery begins in July, revenues from tourism could hover around 25 per cent of last year’s level. Furthermore, the sharp increase in unemployment in services linked to tourism and the increased risk of bankruptcies does not bode well for the recovery in 2021.
Businesses receive much needed support from emergency state funding
Cyprus’ stimulus measures are expected to support employment and household incomes and help businesses to continue investing and maintaining their capacity, thus somewhat mitigating the severe impact on domestic demand.