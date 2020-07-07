July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Spectators allowed at sporting events

By George Psyllides00
Apoel fans at a game

The health minister on Tuesday issued a decree allowing the presence of spectators at sporting events, as well as the use of changing rooms and other open or closed sports facilities.

The decree said holding sports events in the presence of spectators as well as the use of changing rooms and other similar infrastructure was allowed provided the health guidelines were followed.

The decree also allows the operation of open and closed sports facilities, including gyms, dance, and other schools, and other sports.



