July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Unficyp seek clarity over TC crossing measures

By Evie Andreou0730
File photo: CNA

The UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) said Tuesday it was engaging with the Turkish Cypriot side to clarify the situation at the Limnitis crossing point, after the new arrangements announced by the north excluded the Tylliria residents from the groups allowed to cross without having to test for the coronavirus every 72 hours..

Unficyp spokesperson, Aleem Siddique, told the Cyprus News Agency that the mission is monitoring the situation at the crossing points, including Limnitis, “very closely.”

“We are engaging with the Turkish Cypriot side to clarify the situation at the Limnitis crossing point,” he said.

On Monday, Kato Pyrgos residents staged an impromptu protest after learning that they were not among the groups allowed to cross to use the crossing points: Turkish Cypriot workers and students, patients, and Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north.

These categories, according to the new measures, initially need to show a negative coronavirus test done 72 hours prior to crossing and they need to retest every 15 days.

Kato Pyrgos residents who work in Nicosia and who need to cross through Limnitis to avoid travelling further through Paphos or Limassol, were initially included in the special groups as part of an agreement between the two leaders.

They will now, like the rest of people wishing to cross to the north, present a negative Covid test certificate every three days.

The residents blocked for a few hours a road in their village leading to the Kokkina enclave which is a Turkish military area.

They argued that while they are not allowed to cross through Limnitis to get to their workplaces, schools, or doctors, Turkish military vehicles were allowed to go to Kokkina through Limnitis twice a week carrying supplies or even soldiers.

The residents warned they would escalate measures.

The Limnitis crossing was among the last to reopen after the two sides relaxed restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus from spreading.



