July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Couple arrested after child shows signs of abuse (updated)

By Jean Christou01302
The Makarios hospital

Limassol police on Tuesday arrested a couple in connection with child abuse and neglect after a welfare officer noticed abrasions and bruises on their 19-month-old toddler.

The child is currently at the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia being treated for abrasions and bruises. There were also other signs of neglect, police said.

Police initially arrested the mother, 24, who was at a police station giving a statement – with a welfare officer present — in another unrelated case involving her and the father.

She had the child with her, and the welfare official noticed the abrasions and bruising.

The woman was taken to court for a remand hearing, but the procedure was postponed because she did not have a lawyer.

Meanwhile, her 26-year-old husband showed up and he was immediately arrested.

Police said the couple will be brought before court together on Wednesday in connection with domestic violence and exposing a child to danger.

 



