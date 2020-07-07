July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Draw for new Cyprus football season made

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Cyprus Football Asociation President Giorgos Koumas attends the draw at the Cyta amphitheatre in Nicosia

The draw for next season’s Cyprus football football championship calendar took place on Tuesday at the Cyta amphitheatre in Nicosia. The draw affects only the top division of Cyprus’ football pyramid which starts on August 22, 2020.

Next season’s championship will be contested by the following clubs: AEK Larnaca, AEL Limassol, Anorthosis Famagusta, Apoel Nicosia, Apollon Limassol, Doxa Katokopoias, Ethnikos Achnas, Ermis Aradippou, Enosis Neon Paralimniou, Karmiotissa, Nea Salamina, Olympiacos Nicosia, Omonia Nicosia and Pafos FC.

The 2020-2021 first division will be divided into two phases. The first phase will involve each team playing each other twice, once at home and once away from home. Upon the completion of the first phase, the bottom two clubs will be relegated.

The remaining 12 clubs will proceed to the second phase, whereby the table will be split into two mini-leagues. The top six will face each other twice, home and away, while the bottom six will also face each other in the same manner.

The six clubs at the top of the table will compete amongst themselves for the top six spots, while the bottom six clubs will be competing for the bottom six spots. This will determine next season’s champion, the clubs qualifying for European competitions, as well as the additional two clubs to be relegated.

By the end of next season’s second phase, a total of four clubs will have been relegated, bringing the total number of first division clubs back to 12. As a reminder, clubs were not relegated this season due to the coronavirus outbreak, while two second division clubs were allowed to be promoted.

The first round games are the following:

Pafos FC vs Omonia Nicosia

Anorthosis vs Ermis

Apollon vs Doxa

Ethnikos vs ENP

Olympiacos vs AEL

Nea Salamina vs AEK

APOEL vs Karmiotissa

The full video of the draw can be seen below:



Related posts

Cyprus football TV rights to be unified and cross-platform

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus rugby online awards ceremony a big hit

Peter Antoniou

‘Beautiful’ Lloris-Son row a sign Spurs are growing up, says Mourinho

Reuters News Service

Chelsea’s Kante and Kovacic sidelined for Palace game says Lampard

Reuters News Service

Keane own goal gives Spurs win over Everton

Reuters News Service

Pioli puts Milan on the right track yet future uncertain

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign