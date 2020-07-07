EU adds more support for wineries, but Cyprus producers are skeptical

The EU wants to help winemakers, but will it be enough to keep producers afloat?

The European Commission adopted on July 7 an additional package of exceptional measures to support the wine sector, following the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on the sector, the Commission said in a statement.

The support is exceptional, because the Commission had previously adopted measures of support for EU winemakers.

“Will it make a difference? Conditions are extremely difficult, so it’s not at all clear,” Marcos Zambartas, whose Agios Amvrosios-based winery (near Limassol) is one of the best-known Cyprus producers, told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday.

“With restaurants and hotels just beginning to come back to work, Cyprus winemakers are still struggling to find buyers,” Zambartas warned.

The exceptional support on offer is a three-pronged approach:

Joint production and promotion permitted: Competition rules often prevent large producers from collaborating, or groups of producers to work together. The concern is control of pricing — groups of this type often turn into cartels.

This relief measure adopts temporary derogations from these EU competition rules due to what anyone would call “severe market imbalances.” The Commission has now adopted such a derogation for the wine sector, allowing operators to self-organise and implement market measures at their level to stabilise their sector. The relief will last for a maximum period of 6 months. For example, they will be allowed to plan production together, create joint promotional activities, and to organise storage by private operators together.

Increase of the European Union’s contribution: the European Union’s contribution for all measures of the national support programmes will increase by 10 per cent and reach 70 per cent. A previous exceptional measure had already increased it from 50 per cent to 60 per cent. This will provide financial relief to beneficiaries. This is for restructuring and conversion of vineyards, green harvesting, harvest insurance, investments and innovation measures. This will provide financial relief to beneficiaries.

Advanced payments for crisis distillation and storage: the Commission will allow Member States to provide advanced payments to operators for on-going distillation and crisis storage operations. These advances can cover up to 100 per cent of costs and will allow Member States to fully utilise their national support programme funds for this year.

Previous support measures had included crisis distillation, extended use of ‘green’ designations, and greater flexibility in organisation.

“Certainly, all of these support measures are welcome,” Zambartas continued. “But we’ve seen our sales drop sharply. While export sales have helped, along with online sales, these make up only a small part of our total market. Cyprus winemakers are struggling to keep going.”

What could make a difference is that, in addition, the Commission has recently launched two calls for proposals for promotion programmes that aim to support the sectors most affected by the crisis, including the wine sector. The two calls will be opened until 27 August 2020.

The Cypriot wine industry ranks 50th in the world in terms of total production quantity (10,302 tonnes), according to EC statistics. The island hosts about 80 wineries.

“We hope the local economy will pick up, and that will help our customers at restaurants and hotels. For now, the market is at a fraction of what it once was,” Zambartas concludes.





