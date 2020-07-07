July 7, 2020

Fire burns house in Nicosia village

Four fire trucks responded to a fire near the road from Ayios Trimithias towards Anthoupoli on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire department spokesperson saying it had been brought under control.

Before the fire had run its course however it severely burnt a house, vehicles and even gas cylinders.

The owner of the house left the area without any danger.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated but is thought to have been fanned by strong winds.



