Harry Potter game anonymously confirmed amid Rowling controversy

THE Harry Potter brand value is estimated to be around 25 billion dollars. This includes the successful movie series, as well as the best-selling books by author JK Rowling. One product that has been somewhat conspicuously missing from the monetisation of the Harry Potter universe has been a high-profile, big budget video game.
Earlier this week, the development of such a project was confirmed to Bloomberg by two employers of the studio currently working on the game. The people who provided information on the project have chosen to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation from the studio or its parent company and a possible dismissal.
While Harry Potter is one of the most well-known projects under the Warner Bros. Interactive umbrella, its unofficial confirmation has not arrived without issues. Though the project is on course to be completed on schedule, despite the obstacles posed by the coronavirus outbreak, there is “anxiety surrounding the work”, as per the source.
JK Rowling’s recent controversial statements, deemed to have been transphobic and ignorant, were not directly addressed by the studio’s management, which has caused some unrest among employees.
Harry Potter film series cast members did, however, release statements, expressing their explicit disagreement with Rowling’s stance on the issue, while Warner Bros. released a more generic statement, saying that “fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important” to the American studio.
The game, meanwhile, will be a big-budget, open-world roleplaying game, recreated from the description of Hogwarts and its neighbouring areas. It will be released both on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
All of this also takes place amid rumours that Warner Bros. Interactive, the studio’s game developing arm, is up for sale, which may have a significant impact on the game’s eventual fate. Such subsidiary sales and acquisitions do not bode well for big-budget in-house projects, according to analysts.
The studio is expected to showcase its new Batman game in August during an online-only event titled DC FanDome, while the Harry Potter game will be unveiled at a later date.